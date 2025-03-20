Chiranjeevi receives Lifetime Achievement Award at UK's House of Commons: 'This honour motivates me'

New Delhi: Telugu cinema star Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to "cultural influence and public service" by London-based thinktank Bridge India at the UK's House of Commons.

The celebrated actor, known for films such as "Rudraveena", "Indra", "Khaidi", and "Swayamkrushi", received the honour on Thursday night.

The event was hosted by British-Indian Member of Parliament Navendu Mishra.

"Last night, Bridge India gave its first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award to megastar @KChiruTweets, for a lifetime of cultural influence and public service, at the @HouseofCommons hosted by @NavPMishra. Attendees included MPs, Lords, Diplomats and leaders from the Indian community," Bridge India wrote on its official X page.

On Friday, Chiranjeevi thanked the thinktank and the House of Commons for the honour.

"Heart filled with gratitude for the honour at the House of Commons - UK Parliament by so many Esteemed Members of Parliament, Ministers & Under Secretaries, Diplomats. Humbled by their kind words. Heartened by the Life Time Achievement Award by Team Bridge India.

"Words are not enough. But a heartfelt Thank You to each one of my wonderful loving fans, blood brothers, blood sisters, my film family, well wishers, friends and all my family members and everyone who in every which way contributed to my journey and participated in the humanitarian causes I have been championing. This honour motivates me to continue my work with greater vigour. And Love to each one of you for your beautiful congratulatory messages," he wrote alongside a series of pictures from the ceremony.

In his post, the actor also expressed gratitude to Stephen Timms, Minister of State for Social Security & Disability of the UK; Seema Malhotra, Under Secretary of State for Equalities & Migration & Citizenship of the UK; members of the UK Parliament, and other authorities.