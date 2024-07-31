Chiranjeevi shoves away selfie-seeking fan at airport in video

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is being criticised by a section of social media users after a video, showing the actor shoving aside a selfie-seeking fan at an airport, went viral.

The undated video, which has been shared by many users on microblogging site X, showed the actor and his wife Surekha Konidela exiting an elevator along with their security.

The fan, dressed in the uniform of a domestic airline, tried to click a selfie with Chiranjeevi but the actor walked on.

The undeterred admirer then followed the superstar, who paused for a while at the airport, and made another attempt to click a photo with him.

Chiranjeevi, however, seemed not to be in the mood to oblige the fan as the actor shoved him aside and walked away.

Some found the actor's behaviour "rude". There were others who defended him for guarding his personal space.

"Chiranjeevi Rude Behaviour with Fans Airport," wrote one on X.

"A female airline staff walking ahead motioned the person asking for a photo to step aside. Is it really right to stand up twice to a person traveling with family on a long flight journey? Civic sense is one that died crying!! Chiranjeevigaru is so good that he left it like a simple dance moment! (sic)" said another.

Last month, another Telugu superstar, Nagarjuna, was criticised on social media after the superstar’s bodyguard manhandled a differently-abled fan at an airport.

After a social media furore, Nagarjuna apologised for the incident in an X post, adding he was unaware about what had happened.

The actor later met the fan, who was a cafe employee, and apologised to him in person.