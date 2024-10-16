Chloe Grace Moretz, Anthony Ramos to star in romantic comedy 'Love Language'

Los Angeles, Oct 16 (PTI) Hollywood actors Chloe Grace Moretz and Anthony Ramos will lead an ensemble cast for "Love Language", an upcoming romantic comedy movie.

Actors Manny Jacinto, Lukas Gage, Isabel May and Billie Lourd will also feature in the movie, which counts "Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost among its producers, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The details of the film's plot have been kept under wraps.

Joey Power, whose credits include “After Everything” and “Banana Split”, is directing from a screenplay he has penned. The film will start filming in the coming weeks in Chicago.

Jost will produce “Love Language” along with Jeff Grosvenor for No Notes Productions as well as Ari Lubet for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Bert Hamelinck and Allison Hironaka for Caviar, the independent production company that backed Riz Ahmed-starrer “Sound of Metal".

Moretz is best known for starring in movies such as “Kick-Ass”, "Let Me In", "Equalizer", “Greta” and “The Miseducation of Cameron Post”.

Ramos, who broke out after appearing in the Broadway musical "Hamilton", was most recently seen in “Twisters” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beast". PTI RB RB