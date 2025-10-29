Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista welcome first child

Los Angeles, Oct 29 (PTI) Hollywood star Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista have welcomed their first child together.

Evans, 44, and Baptista, 28, welcomed the baby on October 24 in Massachusetts as per the entertainment news outlet TMZ. While no gender to name has been confirmed, the child marks the first for both the actors.

The couple got married on September 9, 2023, in a private ceremony on Cape Cod after making their relationship public earlier that year.

Rumours of pregnancy began circulating when a fan account for the couple posted a Father's Day tribute, tagging both Alba and Chris' respective fathers. Alba Bapista's father Luiz Baptista left a sweet comment saying, "Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming!" Baptista is known for her Portuguese work including "A Impostora", "Filha da Lei" and "A Criacao" as well as "Mrs Harris Goes to Paris". She made her English debut with the 2020 Netflix series "Warrior Nun".

Evans, who is most popular for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America, was last seen in Celine Song's "Materialists" and Romain Gavras' "Sacrifice". PTI SMR SMR BK BK