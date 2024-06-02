Chris Evans clarifies he didn't sign a bomb in viral photo, says 'it’s an inert object'

Los Angeles, Jun 2 (PTI) Actor Chris Evans says he didn't sign any bomb or weapon after social media users claimed he was clicked signing an Israeli bomb in photograph.

The "Captain America" star issued a clarification via his Instagram Story on Thursday, saying the picture was not recent and was taken eight years ago when he went to meet members of the US armed forces.

"There's a lot of misinformation surrounding this picture," Evans captioned the said about the photo in which he can be seen using a Sharpie to sign a missile-shaped object in the hands of a smiling US Air Force officer.

"Some clarification: This image was taken during a USO tour in 2016. I went with a group of actors, athletes and musicians to show our appreciation for our service members. The object I was asked to sign was not a bomb, or a missile, or a weapon of any kind. It's an inert object used for training or display purposes only," he added.

The 42-year-old actor also shared a screenshot of a fact check, which also concluded that the object in question was for "display and training purposes only".

According to Entertainment Weekly, after the photograph resurfaced, social media users accused Evans of promoting violence and assumed he had signed one of the weapons that was used to attack civilians amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.