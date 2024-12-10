Chris Evans returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe with 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Los Angeles, Dec 10 (PTI) Hollywood star Chris Evans is all set to make a comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Avengers: Doomsday", the highly anticipated sequel that will also feature his "Avengers" co-star Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom.

Evans, who has famously played the role of Captain America/ Steve Rogers in several Marvel films, will be part of the new movie.

The extent and exact nature, however, of his role is unknown, according to The Wrap.

"Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011) marked Evans' first appearance in the MCU, which was followed up by "The Avengers" (2012), "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014), "Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015), "Captain America: Civil War" (2016) "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018) and "Avengers: Endgame" (2019).

The 43-year-old actor most recently appeared in "Deadpool & Wolverine", in which he portrayed Human Torch/ Johnny Storm.

"Avengers: Doomsday" is set to be released on May 1, 2026.

Downey Jr, who played superhero Iron Man/ Tony Stark, is returning to the MCU in the role of the antagonist Doctor Doom.