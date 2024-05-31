Chris Hemsworth circling upcoming 'Transformers' and 'G.I. Joe' crossover movie

Los Angeles, May 31 (PTI) Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth is in talks to topline the upcoming crossover movie between blockbuster franchises “Transformers” and “G.I. Joe”.

Hemsworth, 40, will join the yet untitled movie, which will mark his second outing in the “Transformers” series. He has lent his voice to the character of Optimus Prime for the upcoming animated movie “Transformers One", which will come out in September this year.

The latest movie will be a follow-up to the franchise's seventh installment "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" (2023), starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback in lead roles.

The movie had ended with a post-credit scene in which Ramos' Noah Diaz meets a shady government operative named Agent Burke, who is revealed to be working for the G.I. Joes, a special team of commandos.

This would be the first time when the two action franchises will come together on the big screen.

The new movie will be produced by Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy with Steven Spielberg and Hasbro Entertainment as executive producers.

Hemsworth currently stars in George Miller's "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and Tom Burke. PTI ATR ATR RB RB