Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson visit Babulnath Temple ahead of Coldplay's Mumbai concert

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Ahead of Coldplay's first concert in Navi Mumbai, the band's lead singer, Chris Martin, and his girlfriend, Hollywood star Dakota Johnson, offered prayers at the famous Babulnath Temple.

Several videos going viral on social media showed Martin and Johnson visiting the renowned temple dedicated to Lord Shiva on Friday. In one of the videos, 35-year-old Johnson is seen whispering in the ears of Nandi, the sacred bull statue associated with Lord Shiva.

Martin, 47, was dressed in a traditional blue kurta, while Johnson wore a printed suit and covered her head with a dupatta.

Their joint appearance comes months after rumours of the couple's breakup. Martin and Johnson have been dating since 2017.

The Hollywood star, known for movies such as "The Social Network," "Suspiria," and "The Lost Daughter," is accompanying Martin for Coldplay's ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ in India, which will begin on Saturday with their first show at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Coldplay will have two more shows in Mumbai on the 19th and 21st. The fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25.

The British band had earlier performed in India in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.