Chris Pine to topline crime thriller 'Nowhere Fast'

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (PTI) Hollywood star Chris Pine is set to headline "Nowhere Fast", an upcoming crime thriller from filmmaker Noah Hawley.

Also produced by Hawley through his banner 26 Keys Productions, the Texas-set crime thriller follows a small-town criminal who inadvertently kills the nephew of his boss, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.

The project is the second directorial project for Hawley, known for shows “Fargo” and “Legion” as well as the upcoming series “Alien: Earth". He is currently working on the script of the movie.

He made his directing debut with "Lucy In The Sky", the 2019 movie starring Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm.

Pine's most recent project was Disney movie "Wish", in which he voiced starred alongside Ariana DeBose. He also starred in "Poolman", which marked his directorial debut. PTI RB RB