Christoph Waltz joins 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5

Los Angeles, Mar 22 (PTI) Academy award-winning actor Christoph Waltz has become the latest addition to the fifth season of the upcoming Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building".

The 68-year-old actor, well known for his work in "Inglourious Basterds" and "Django Unchained", will feature in a recurring role in the drama series, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The show follows three neighbours in a New York City apartment, played by Steve Martin, Steve Short and Selena Gomez, who come together to record a true crime podcast about the murder of a fellow resident.

The fifth season of the series is currently in the production stage and the details of the plot are being kept under wraps.

Waltz will also feature in Guillermo del Toro's film "Frankenstein".