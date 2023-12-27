Christopher Nolan praises Zack Snyder

Los Angeles, Dec 27 (PTI) Christopher Nolan says Zack Snyder, whose "Rebel Moon: Part One - a Child of Fire" is currently is dominating the charts on Netflix, has a knack for making cinema that moves and excites viewers.

Nolan served as a producer on snyder's "Man of Steel" and the two directors have remained friends ever since.

"There’s no superhero science-fiction film coming out these days where I don’t see some influence of Zack,” Nolan told The Atlantic in a piece on "The Watchmen" director.

“When you watch a Zack Snyder film, you see and feel his love for the potential of cinema. The potential of it to be fantastical, to be heightened in its reality, but to move you and to excite you," the "Oppenheimer" filmmaker added.

Though "Watchmen" had divided comic book fans, Nolan believes the film was ahead of its time.

“The idea of a superhero team, which it so brilliantly subverts, wasn’t yet a thing in movies. It would have been fascinating to see it released post-Avengers,” he said.

“Rebel Moon" has largely received mixed reviews despite becoming one of the most viewed movies on the streamer. The second chapter of the film is set to release on April 19 on Netflix. PTI BK BK BK