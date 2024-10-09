Christopher Nolan teaming up with Universal for new film, Matt Damon in talks to star

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is setting up his new feature project after the resounding success of his last directorial "Oppenheimer".

For the latest project, which will be released in US theatres on July 17, 2026, Nolan is once again teaming up with Hollywood studio Universal as well as actor Matt Damon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Matt Damon, who was featured in Nolan's 2014 movies "Interstellar" and "Oppenheimer" (2023), is in negotiations to feature in the new movie.

Last year, Nolan's "Oppenheimer", a gripping portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in the development of the atomic bomb, emerged as a major contender at the Oscars, securing several nominations and taking home eight awards.

Cillian Murphy's portrayal of Oppenheimer earned him the Best Actor award, while Nolan took home his long-awaited Best Director Oscar trophy.

The movie marked Nolan’s first film outside of Warner Bros in nearly 20 years. For the studio, he helmed the “Dark Knight” trilogy and other hits including “Dunkirk” and "Inception".