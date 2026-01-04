Cibi Chakaravarthi to direct Rajinikanth-starrer 'Thalaivar 173'

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Filmmaker Cibi Chakaravarthi is set to direct Rajinikanth's upcoming film "Thalaivar 173".

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran under the banner of RaajKamal Films International, the film will release around the festival of Pongal in 2027.

Haasan shared the news with a post on his X handle on Saturday. "Celebrations begin #Arambikalama #Thalaivar173 #SuperStarPongal2027," read the caption.

Chakaravarthi penned a lengthy note on his handle and said he is grateful for the opportunity to direct the film."Once, a small-town boy’s big dream was to meet his favourite star “SUPER STAR” & take a picture with him, which drove his passion towards cinema — and the big dream happened one day. Then he had the biggest dream of directing his Superstar. He came so close, but got missed. Then he continued to believe it would happen one day — and today is that day. #Thalaivar173 Day," he wrote.

"At times, life goes beyond dreams and becomes even bigger, with legendary Ulaganayakan, Padma Shri @ikamalhaasan sir and #Mahendran sir as our producer. Grateful forever @rajinikanth sir, @ikamalhaasan sir & #Mahendran sir — and I promise to put my heart & soul to keep up the trust.Big thanks to @Disney. So happy to be working again with my dearest @anirudhofficial sir. Love you sir," he added. PTI ATR ATR ATR