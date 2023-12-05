‘CID’ fame actor Dinesh Phadnis dies at 57

Mumbai: “CID” fame actor Dinesh Phadnis passed away at midnight at a hospital here following health complications, actor-friend Aditya Srivastava said.

He was 57. The actor, best known for his appearance as Fredericks in popular TV show “CID”, was admitted to Tunga Hospital in suburban Mumbai a few days ago.

“Dinesh has left us around 12:08 am. We know that he had liver issues and it had an impact on the other organs. He was really unwell for two-three days. He couldn’t survive,” Srivastava told PTI.

Phadnis, one of the famous faces in the movie and TV industry, also featured in movies such as “Sarfarosh” and “Mela”.

The last rites were held in Borivali East this morning.

He is survived by his wife.