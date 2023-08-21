Cillian Murphy says Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' broke his heart

London: "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy has singled out Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar" as the film that he wishes he had starred in.

Advertisment

Murphy has been a regular in Nolan's movies from the "Batman Begins" days in 2005. He appeared in "The Dark Knight", "Inception", "The Dark Knight Rises", "Dunkirk" before the actor was cast to lead to "Oppenheimer", which released in July.

In an interview with the British newspaper The Independent, Murphy was asked if there was a Nolan film he wishes he could have featured in.

The actor pointed out the 2014 space epic as the film that left him impressed.

Advertisment

"I adore ‘Interstellar’ just because I find it so emotional. I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me.

"It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I’m not in them because you don’t have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever,” the actor said.

Asked to pick another Nolan film as the double bill with "Oppenheimer", Murphy said he would again choose "Interstellar" and if someone prefers a shorter movie, then the 2017 war drama "Dunkirk".

"You could go ‘Interstellar,’ which is very… explores similar scientific, physic themes. Or you could watch ‘Dunkirk,’ which is also set in World War II,” he said.

“‘Dunkirk’ is shorter, so that might be a good match ‘cause it’s like an hour-and-a-half, and then you can go into (‘Oppenheimer’).”