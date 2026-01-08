Cinema has a way of raising awareness: PVR INOX’s Nayana Bijli

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Cinema has a way of educating and raising awareness around issues, says PVR INOX Pictures director Nayana Bijli about the multiplex chain's decision to hold a special screening of the upcoming Hollywood movie “Greenland 2: Migration” here to honour India’s disaster response ecosystem and armed forces for their contribution in times of crisis.

The screening, held on Wednesday evening, brought together representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Indian Armed Forces, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Fire Services, Home Guard, Civil Defence, and ‘Aapda Mitras’.

The event also featured the unveiling of a Disaster Risk Reduction calendar by senior leaders from PVR INOX and NDMA, reinforcing a shared focus on awareness and preparedness.

“I think cinema has a way of educating and raising awareness. And especially the films that we've been releasing… There are some strong themes that come across. So we try and do screenings and presentations with the right community for a film,” Nayana told PTI.

“Greenland 2” is a sequel to the 2020 movie of the same name. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, it features Gerard Butler alongside Morena Baccarin and Roman Griffin Davis.

The story revolves around a family navigating a post-apocalyptic world after a global catastrophe, reflecting themes of survival, coordination, leadership, and hope - values deeply embedded in the work of disaster management professionals and defence personnel.

“It's important to simply just build on those themes and see if we can talk about it in a greater way. For example, with this film, it's important that we talk about how disaster response is done in the country and giving the spotlight to people who are actually behind the scenes. With every film that we have, that film, in itself, is a way of starting conversation and dialogue with people,” Nayana said.

“Through our marketing and distribution, we hope these presentations, these collaborations can kind of just bring that awareness to another level... We search for films that have a commercial appeal in India, but at the same time bring differing voices, diverse voices in it,” Nayana said.

The event also held a panel discussion, which was attended by dignitaries such as Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, member of NDMA, Dr Krishna S Vatsa, Member of NDMA, Prof (Dr) Dinesh Aswal, Member of NDMA, Shri Manish Bhardwaj, IAS, Secretary, of NDMA and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Greenland 2: Migration" is set to release in theatres on Friday.