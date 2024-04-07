Cinematographer Gangu Ramsay of iconic Ramsay Brothers dies at 83

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Cinematographer-filmmaker Gangu Ramsay, one of the seven Ramsay Brothers known for cult horror films such as "Purani Haveli" and "Tehkhana", died at a hospital here on Sunday morning, his family said. He was 83.

According to the family, Gangu Ramsay had been battling health issues for the past month.

"With profound sadness, we announce the passing of one of the Ramsay Brothers, the legendary cinematographer, filmmaker, producer and the second eldest son of F.U. Ramsay, Gangu Ramsay. He departed from us early this morning at 8 am, at the age of 83, after battling health issues for the past month. He was admitted in Kokilaben Hospital," the family said in a statement.

Gangu Ramsay is survived by daughter Geeta Ramsay and son Chander Ramsay.

The last rites took place at the Oshiwara Crematorium at 2 pm today, the family added.

Under the Ramsay Brothers banner, established by patriarch FU Ramsay, Gangu Ramsay lent his creative vision to over 50 iconic films, including "Veerana", "Purana Mandir", "Bandh Darwaza", "Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche", and "Khoj" starring Rishi Kapoor.

Ramsay Brothers became synonymous with the genre and went on to make a string of B-grade films in the decade of 1970s and 1980s, featuring zombies, vampires, werewolves, reanimated corpses and snowmen. The films were widely popular for their unique mix of horror and erotica.

According to Amborish Roychoudhury’s book “In A Cult of Their Own: Bollywood Beyond Box Office”, the 1972 horror film “Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche” was a great starting point for Ramsay Brothers and the Indian horror film industry.

The filmmaking departments were split among the seven brothers — Kumar Ramsay wrote the script, Kiran Ramsay was in charge of sound, Gangu Ramsay manned the camera, Keshu Ramsay assisted on cinematography, while doubling up as the production guy, while Arjun Ramsay handled post-production and editing. Tulsi Ramsay and Shyam Ramsay were to direct the film, says the book.

Gangu Ramsay also served as cinematographer on "Aashiq Awara", one of Saif Ali Khan's initial movies. He also collaborated with Akshay Kumar in various "Khiladi" films such as "Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi", "Sabse Bada Khiladi", "Mr and Mrs Khiladi" as well as veteran Kannada actor Vishnuvardhan.

The late cinematographer also worked in television, with shows such as "The Zee Horror Show", "Saturday Suspense", "X Zone" and "Nagin" to his credit. PTI KKP RDS RDS RDS