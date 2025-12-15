Classical music maestros Raja Kale, Tarun Bhattacharya honoured with Tansen Award

Gwalior, Dec 15 (PTI) Mumbai-based noted classical vocalist and composer Pandit Raja Kale was honoured with the 2024 Tansen Award, while santoor player Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya was given the award for 2025 on Monday at a function in Gwalior.

The two maestros were conferred with the prestigious award on the opening day of the 101st edition of the Tansen Music Festival, one of the country's most famed events in the field of Indian classical music.

In addition, the Sadhana Parmarthik Sansthan Samiti of Mandleshwar was honoured with the 2024 Raja Mansingh Tomar Award, and the Ragayan Sangeet Samiti of Gwalior was given the 2025 Raja Mansingh Tomar Award.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the opening ceremony via video conferencing and formally inaugurated the five-day-long music festival named after the famous medieval-era classical music composer, musician and vocalist.

Yadav congratulated award winners and noted his government is moving forward on the path of development while preserving the country's rich art and culture.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a cultural upsurge," he told the gathering.

Yadav emphasised legendary Tansen was a pioneer of Indian classical music, and his melodies and tunes gave Gwalior a distinct identity in the world.

"Classical music has been a part of our lives and culture since the Vedic period, and the Samaveda (Veda of chants and songs) bears witness to this," the CM highlighted.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, art and culture are gaining new dimensions in Madhya Pradesh, and India is leaving its unique mark. Today, the whole world is looking towards India," Yadav opined.

The ceremony was presided over by Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture, Tourism, Religious Trusts and Endowments. Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar and MLA Mohan Singh Rathore were present as special guests.

On the occasion, guests released a souvenir dedicated to the Tansen festival. Additionally, a booklet, "Swarang Darshan," a collection of compositions by Raja Bhaiya Poonchwale, a prominent singer of the Gwalior Gharana, was also released.

This year, several renowned artists from the field of classical music have been invited to the festival. Among them, Padma Vibhushan awardee and classical sarod player Amjad Ali Khan will perform a 'jugalbandi' (musical collaborations) with his sons Amaan and Ayaan, who are also accomplished players of the stringed instrument.

In addition, singer Sumitra Guha, sitarists Shivnath-Devbrata Mishra, Kalapini Komkali, and Sanjeev Abhyankar will perform at the festival. Local and young artists will also be given a platform at the festival, said organisers. PTI MAS RSY