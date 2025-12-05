Classical singer Parween Sultana honoured with ITC Sangeet Samman

Kolkata, Dec 5 (PTI) Hindustani classical legend Parween Sultana was on Friday conferred the ITC Sangeet Samman 2025 at the 54th edition of the Sangeet Sammelan, which described her as an artiste whose voice has inspired generations and enriched India's musical heritage.

The three-day festival, organised by the ITC Sangeet Research Academy (SRA), opened during the day with participation drawing connoisseurs and music lovers from across the country.

ITC and ITC SRA said the prestigious Samman recognised Sultana's exceptional artistry, her lifelong commitment to Hindustani classical music and her enduring contribution to the tradition.

Since its institution in 1978, the award has honoured stalwarts such as L Subramaniam, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Zakir Hussain, N Rajam, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Swapan Chaudhuri and Ulhas Kashalkar.

"It is our privilege to honour the musical legend Parween Sultana ji with the coveted ITC Sangeet Samman," said Saradindu Dutta, Executive Director and Trustee, ITC SRA.

The Sammelan features a lineup of leading artistes, including Parween Sultana, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Subhra Guha, Uday Bhawalkar and Ranjani-Gayatri, alongside the Academy's scholars such as sitarist Kalyan Majumdar and flautist Pranjal Ghatak.

Founded in 1977, ITC SRA has been a key institution in preserving and promoting Indian classical music for nearly five decades, a statement said. PTI BSM NN