CM Gupta declares war film '120 Bahadur' tax-free in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The war film '120 Bahadur', based on the legendary bravery of Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment, has been declared tax-free in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said.

In a post on X on Thursday, Gupta said the film pays tribute to the "extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice" of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

"As a special mark of respect to the valiant soldiers, the Delhi government has decided to grant tax-free status to the film in Delhi from 28th Nov," Gupta said.

The film highlights the inspiring leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose actions and sacrifice remain a defining symbol of courage in India's military history, she said. PTI VIT RHL