CM Sai launches trailer of film on cows; movie declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday launched the trailer of Hindi film 'Godaan', which highlights spiritual, scientific and economic significance of cows in India, and announced the movie, scheduled for release next week, will be made tax-free in the state.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the film's poster and released a song titled 'Gau Mata ke pranon ko bacha lo deshvasiyon' (save cows citizens) at the trailer launch event held at his official residence here.

Speaking on the occasion, Sai said the state government was firmly committed to the protection and promotion of 'Gaumata' (mother cow), which holds immense economic and scientific importance and is also revered in the country.

He said 'Godaan', slated to hit cinemas across India on February 6, would be granted entertainment tax-free status in Chhattisgarh.

Sai said through this first-of-its-kind film centred on 'Gaumata', people would gain a deeper understanding of the importance of cows.

The CM highlighted initiatives undertaken by his government for cattle welfare in the state.

Fodder grant for cows housed in 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 35 per animal, while financial assistance to them has been enhanced to Rs 25 lakh, he note.

The state government has also been setting up 'Godhams' to ensure proper care and management of stray cattle, the CM added.

Organic manure produced from cow dung forms the backbone of organic farming, he said, adding that the 2.90-hour-long film would effectively convey the message of cattle conservation.

Cinema is a powerful medium capable of reaching a wide audience and spreading positive messages, he noted.

'Godaan' has been produced and directed by Vinod Chaudhary.