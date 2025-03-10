CM Siddaramaiah hands over Lifetime Achievement Award to Shabana Azmi

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to veteran actor Shabana Azmi in a ceremony hosted at his residence 'Kaveri' on Monday.

"We loved the visual poetry 'Milesur Mera Tumara', and I fondly remember seeing you in it," Siddaramaiah told Azmi as he handed over the award, along with a cheque of Rs 10 lakh.

Azmi received the award at the recently concluded 16th International Film Festival held in Bengaluru.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar, Azmi's husband, accompanied her on the occasion.

In a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office, it was mentioned that both Azmi and Akhtar praised Karnataka for its rich cultural heritage and contributions to music.

The CM too highlighted the state's pride in Hindustani classical music legends such as Bhimsen Joshi, Kumar Gandharv, and Gangubai Hangal, noting their roots in the Dharwad region, it added.

Siddaramaiah also said during the occasion that his government will advocate for GST benefits for artists and musicians, similar to the protections under Copyright Laws, during discussions at the GST Council, stated the release.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief Secretary Kaveri, the Chief Minister's Media Advisor K V Prabhakar, and Commissioner of Information and Public Relations Hemant Nimbalkar, who welcomed Azmi and Akhtar.

Additional Chief Secretary L K Atheeq, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy Chairman S Thagadur, and Artistic Director of the 16th International Film Festival Vidya Shankar were also present.