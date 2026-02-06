CM Yogi orders FIR against Netflix’s ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ for hurting sentiments

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh authorities have registered an FIR against Netflix and the makers of the upcoming Hindi film Ghooskhor Pandat amid allegations that the title and content hurt religious and caste sentiments.

The FIR has been filed at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow, following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, over charges linked to disturbing social harmony and offending religious and caste-based feelings through the film’s OTT release.

The action comes after a backlash over the film’s teaser, unveiled during Netflix’s ‘Next on Netflix’ event earlier this month.

The title, combining “ghooskhor” (bribe-taker) with “Pandat”, a colloquial variant of “Pandit”, has drawn objections from groups and individuals who say it amounts to casteist stereotyping and collective defamation of the Brahmin community.

Teaser launch triggers backlash

Soon after the teaser dropped, criticism gathered pace online, with users arguing that the title links a community identifier with corruption and greed. The protests have since moved beyond social media, with legal notices and court petitions also being filed.

Har corrupt officer ko badalne ka ek mauka milta hai. Ab Officer Ajay Dixit ki baari.

Watch Ghooskhor Pandat, coming soon, only on Netflix. #GhooskhorPandat#GhooskhorPandatOnNetflix#NextOnNetflixIndiapic.twitter.com/v1zcTcjeI0 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 3, 2026

Directed by Ritesh Shah and co-written by Shah along with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who is also presenting the project, Ghooskhor Pandat stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role as Ajay Dikshit, a morally compromised police officer nicknamed “Pandat”.

The thriller is expected to revolve around corruption, power dynamics, and a conspiracy that unfolds after an act of kindness backfires.

The film also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.

Netflix has positioned the title as part of its 2026 India slate, promoting it through a teaser highlighting Bajpayee’s performance.

The nickname and title framing, however, quickly became the centre of the controversy.

Legal pushback widens

Multiple steps have been taken against the project in recent days.

Advocate Ashutosh Dubey issued a legal notice to Netflix and the producers soon after the teaser release, seeking a change in the title.

Protests were also reported in cities including Bhopal, where groups identifying as Brahmins demonstrated against the project.

A writ petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking an urgent stay on the film’s release.

The petition terms the title and portrayal “collective defamation” and alleges it could disrupt social harmony and violate provisions related to hate speech.

Complaints have also referred to IPC provisions, including Section 153A (promoting enmity between groups), and have sought intervention under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which govern online content.

‘Fictional character’, say defenders

Defenders of the film have argued that “Pandat” is a nickname used for a character within a fictional narrative about a corrupt police officer, and not a statement on any community.

They have also pointed to the fact that key creatives associated with the project, including Bajpayee and Pandey, come from Brahmin backgrounds.

On social media, boycott calls against Netflix India have trended, with some users asking why similar provocative framing is not used for other communities.

Many argued that the outrage should be viewed in the context of heightened sensitivities around caste representation in mainstream entertainment.

Netflix India and the production team had not issued an official statement on the FIR or the legal challenges.

Netflix has previously faced content-related controversies in India, with disputes at times resulting in edits, disclaimers, or court-linked delays.