Coldplay to perform in Mumbai in Jan 2025 for 'Music of the Spheres' tour

New Delhi: British rock band Coldplay, popular with Indian listeners for hit songs "Yellow", "Paradise", and "Magic", will perform in Mumbai next year as part of their "Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025".

This will mark the group's first visit to India in eight years.

Coldplay, comprising Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Phil Harvey, Will Champion and Jonny Buckland, are set to take the stage for two shows on January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium.

Tickets for the India leg of the tour will go live on September 22 at 12 pm, exclusively on online ticket platform BookMyShow, a press release stated.

Besides performing several hits from "Music Of The Spheres" and new singles "We Pray" and "feelslikeimfallinginlove" from their upcoming album "Moon Music", Coldplay will also perform songs, including "Yellow", "The Scientist", "Clocks", "Fix You", "Viva La Vida", "Paradise", "A Sky Full Of Stars" and "Adventure Of A Lifetime".

The Grammy-winning band previously performed in Mumbai as part of the Global Citizen Festival back in 2016.

"Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025" will commence on October 30 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, and will conclude on August 31, 2025, with a show at the Wembley Stadium in London, the UK.

Coldplay's upcoming new album is titled "Moon Music", which will be released on October 4. According to the release, it will set new standards for sustainability, with each LP made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles (nine per record).

"Music Of The Spheres World Tour" in India is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, in partnership with Live Nation, the global producers of the tour.