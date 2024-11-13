Coldplay Concert in Ahmedabad announced

New Delhi: Due to incredible fan demand, BookMyShow Live has announced a fourth Coldplay concert in India as part of the band's global "Music Of The Spheres" World Tour.

Scheduled for January 25, 2025, this performance will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which can accommodate up to 100,000 fans, making it the largest stadium show of Coldplay’s career to date.

This landmark event is being organized by BookMyShow Live, in partnership with Live Nation, and is expected to draw an enormous audience.

Tickets for the additional show go on sale exclusively through BookMyShow on November 16, 2024, at 12 PM IST.

To ensure a fair ticketing experience, the sale will use a virtual queue system, with fans being assigned positions through an Automated Queue Randomisation System.

Fans attending the concert can expect an extensive setlist from Coldplay, including hits from their Grammy-nominated album "Music Of The Spheres" and their latest singles, "We Pray" and "feelslikeimfallinginlove" from the recently released "Moon Music" album. Other Coldplay classics like "Yellow," "The Scientist," and "Fix You" are also expected to feature in the show.

Coldplay has also announced the release of "Infinity Tickets" on November 22, 2024, at noon IST. These tickets, priced at €20 (approximately INR 2,000), are part of an initiative to offer affordable seating. Infinity Tickets must be purchased in pairs and will be randomly assigned at the venue, ranging from floor seats to upper levels.

Anil Makhija, COO of Live Entertainment and Venues at BookMyShow, stated, “At BookMyShow Live, we are committed to delivering world-class entertainment experiences to our audience. The only way to meet the overwhelming demand for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India was to secure the country’s largest venue, making it possible to host Coldplay for their biggest-ever stadium audience globally. This achievement required significant effort from our teams and partners, and we’re thrilled to make this a reality for Coldplay’s fans. Our commitment to consumers remains our priority as we set new standards for live events, placing India on the global entertainment map.” Since the tour's launch in March 2022, Coldplay has sold over 12 million tickets globally, making it the highest-attended tour by a group in history. Along with Ahmedabad and Mumbai, the band's Asia leg in early 2025 will also include stops in Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong. The "Music Of The Spheres" tour has been lauded for its environmental initiatives, including reducing CO2e emissions by 59% compared to previous tours and planting over 9 million trees.

Tickets and additional information on Coldplay’s "Music Of The Spheres" World Tour can be found at coldplay.com/tour and on BookMyShow’s social media channels.