"We'll never forget these two weeks": Coldplay concludes India tour

New Delhi: British band Coldplay, which concluded its last concert in India as part of the ongoing “Music of the Spheres World Tour” in Ahmedabad, on Monday thanked fans for their love and kindness in the last two weeks.

Comprising Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion, the band commenced their India tour in Mumbai on January 18 and performed three shows there before heading to Ahmedabad for two more concerts on January 25 and January 26.

"Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We'll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever (sic)," Coldplay said on X, hours after regaling the crowd at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India. We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever 🤍 pic.twitter.com/vB4BfsfFKY — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 26, 2025

Coldplay, known for songs like "Hymn for the Weekend", "The Scientist", "Clocks", "Yellow" and "Speed of Sound", first performed in India in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

Throughout these shows, frontman Martin caught the attention of the audience for interacting with the audience in Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati, as well as for giving shout-outs to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who even attended the Ahmedabad concert on Sunday.

Martin also wished Indian citizens as the country celebrated its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, singing AR Rahman's popular patriotic anthem "Maa Tujhe Salaaam."

Several personalities, including film celebrities Kartik Aaryan, Suhana Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Kajal Aggarwal, Vijay Varma and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, also flocked to Coldplay's concerts in the last two weeks.