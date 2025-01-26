Coldplay sings Vande Mataram at Ahmedabad concert

New Delhi: In a spectacular fusion of music and national pride, the globally acclaimed British band Coldplay delivered a mesmerising performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Republic Day.

During his performance at the Narendra Modi stadium in the city’s Motera area, British rock band’s lead singer Chris Martin sang Vande Mataram, a poem written in Sanskritised Bengali by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in the 1870s.

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India, took to the social media platform X to share the magical experience, posting, "A magical night under the stars with @coldplay in Ahmedabad."

The video posted by the I&B ministry showcased the unique setting of the concert under the open sky, a fitting tribute to the spirit of India's Republic Day, which celebrates the adoption of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950.

The concert was particularly significant as it marked the final show of Coldplay's Indian leg of their tour, following their successful performances in Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium.

Tickets for all of Coldplay's shows in India were sold out, reflecting the band's immense popularity. However, thanks to modern technology, fans who were unable to secure tickets had the opportunity to experience the concert from the comfort of their homes. The performance was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, making it accessible nationwide.

The venue is the world’s largest cricket stadium that can accommodate more than 1 lakh spectators.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, known for hosting cricket matches and large-scale events, was transformed into a musical arena, with the stage setup and lighting creating an ethereal environment.