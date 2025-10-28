Colin Farrell says he would ‘bet against’ a second season of 'The Penguin'

Los Angeles, Oct 28 (PTI) Hollywood star Colin Farrell says while discussions are underway about a potential second season of "The Penguin", the spinoff to Matt Reeves’ "The Batman", he personally remains cautiously doubtful about its chances.

Farrell, who reprised his "The Batman" role of Oswald “Oz” Cobb in the HBO and DC Studios' 2024 series, said although the show was designed as a limited series, its critical success has sparked speculation about a continuation.

“Oh, I don’t know. I have a bit of a, generally speaking, I have a bit of a negativity bias. Apparently, I’ve been told by various people close to me. So I would say I would bet against, but not by much," the actor told entertainment news outlet ComicBook.

The 49-year-old actor said that “the powers that be” have been exploring storylines that could justify another season.

He also revealed that "The Penguin" ties directly into "The Batman Part II", which will see actor Robert Pattinson return as the iconic superhero Batman.

"It conveniently worked that the death at the end of 'The Batman' and the devastation within Gotham opened up a power vacuum that then Oz could try and capitalise on," Farrell said.

“That was perfect for the parallel eight hours that we had. And then 'The Batman Part II' will pick up, whatever, a few weeks after the show ended. But I kind of bet against, but not by a wide mark," Farrell added.

Directed by Reeves, "The Batman Part II" is expected to begin filming next year with a scheduled release on October 1, 2027.

In a previous interview with MTV in September, Reeves had said he “would love to do more things” within his Batman universe, but emphasised that his current focus remains on "The Batman Part II".

He added that talks about a possible second season of "The Penguin" would resume once the sequel is in place. PTI RB RB RB