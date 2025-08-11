Colin Farrell to be honoured with Golden Icon award at 2025 Zurich Film Festival

London, Aug 11 (PTI) Oscar-nominated actor Colin Farrell is set to be felicitated with the Golden Icon Award at the 20th edition of the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF), to be held from September 25 to October 5, the organisers announced on Monday.

The Irish actor, best known for films such as "Miami Vice", "Minority Report", "In Bruges", "The Batman", "The Lobster", "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" and "The Banshees of Inisherin", will receive the award at a gala event on September 27, where he will present his latest film "Ballad of a Small Player".

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Edward Berger, the film is based on author Lawrence Osborne’s 2014 novel and follows the story of a high-stakes gambler in Macau whose past and debts start to catch up with him. Whilst laying low, he encounters a kindred spirit who might just hold the key to his salvation.

Farrell will also participate in a ZFF Masters session on September 28, a press release stated.

Festival director Christian Jungen described Farrell as “one of the most passionate and charismatic character actors in auteur cinema”.

"He’s just as convincing as a villain as he is a romantic lead, or in complex roles that fall somewhere in between—like in Edward Berger’s irresistible tragicomedy 'Ballad of a Small Player', where Colin captivates us as a roguish gambler and makes us root for his character.

"Colin Farrell has already worked with many great filmmakers, but under Edward Berger’s direction, he truly reaches new heights. He carries the film from beginning to end and takes us on an emotional roller coaster that makes us laugh, cry, and marvel," he added.

Farrell said he is delighted about receiving the Golden Icon Award and coming to Zurich for the first time.

"I’m beyond excited to walk its streets, drink its coffee and move amongst its people. It's both generous and humbling to have my years of making film recognised by such a storied festival, one that champions film from all corners of the globe.

"It will be an absolute pleasure to visit later this year and we are thrilled to be bringing 'Ballad of a Small Player' to audiences there," he added.

Previous recipients of the Golden Icon Award include Kate Winslet, Jessica Chastain, Hugh Jackman, Cate Blanchett and Hugh Grant.

"Ballad of a Small Player" marks Berger’s third consecutive film to be screened at ZFF, following "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "Conclave". PTI RB RB