Collective Artists Network introduces Rhea Chakraborty's AI avatar Mishty

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Collective Artists Network has launched Rhea Chakraborty's AI avatar Mishty and called it a digital extension of her personality designed to feel authentic, personal, and engaging.

Built with Galleri5, Mishty is not a replica but a digital storytelling character built from an actor's personality, offering an early glimpse into how interactive celebrity experiences could evolve through tech-driven storytelling in India. It embodies Chakraborty’s inner voice; thoughts, reflections, and emotions, inspired by the nickname used by those close to her.

The avatar offers a digital extension of her personality designed to feel authentic, personal, and engaging, and has been developed using Galleri5’s G5 AI Studio pipeline, which combines AI models, motion capture, voice synthesis, and real-time interaction systems to create cinematic-grade digital characters, according to a press release.

Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group ceo of Collective Artists Network, said "Mishty shows how storytelling, personality and technology can come together to create entirely new forms of engagement".

"We are entering a phase where technology can meaningfully expand how artists exist in the world. Our role at Collective is to help talent explore those possibilities in a way that still feels authentic to who they are. Mishty is one of the first experiments in that direction," he said in a statement.

Chakraborty said witnessing Mishty come to life, was an incredible experience. "She is not just a reflection of me, but a bridge that lets me connect with the community in ways that feel personal, interactive, and meaningful. This opens up a whole new way to tell stories, engage with audiences, and explore creativity while sharing more of that journey with the world," she said.