Colman Domingo to star in 'Wicked: For Good'

Los Angeles, Oct 21 (PTI) Actor Colman Domingo has joined the cast of "Wicked: For Good" and will voice the character of the Cowardly Lion.

Directed by Jon M Chu, the first part of the film released in November last year. The second part will release in theatres on November 21. It features Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the lead roles.

The makers shared the announcement on Instagram on Monday, which featured Colman hiding beneath a stuffed lion while smaller stuffed lions resting on his shoulders where he says "See you in Oz!" and winks at the camera.

The Cowardly Lion was a main character in the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz". In “Wicked”, he is the cub who Elphaba (Erivo) and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) rescue after Dr Dillamond has been taken away and a new professor brings the caged lion to class.

“Wicked: For Good” from Universal Pictures, will feature Cowardly Lion who is fully grown and blames Elphaba. With the sequel overlapping timelines with “The Wizard of Oz,” the lion is seen with Dorothy, The Tin Man and Scarecrow heading down the Yellow Brick Road to see the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

The sequel will follow the events of the first film where Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship will be tested as they embrace their new identities as Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch of the North.

The film also features Michelle Yeoh, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James in pivotal roles.