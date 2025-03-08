Colors launches new sitcom ‘Zyada Mat Udd’ premiering March 8

Mumbai: Colors is set to launch its latest sitcom, Zyada Mat Udd, promising viewers a comedic journey into the chaotic world of aviation.

The show, starring Shehzad Shaikh, Helly Shah, and Aishwarya Sakhuja, premieres on March 8, 2025, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 11:00 p.m. exclusively on Colors.

Following the success of Laughter Chefs, the network aims to elevate weekend entertainment with this fresh aviation-themed series.

Zyada Mat Udd centers on Goldie Khurana (Shehzad Shaikh), the heir to Air-Aasman Airlines, whose privileged life takes a turbulent turn after his father’s untimely death.

The airline board imposes a condition: Goldie must win the Flight Attendant of the Year award to claim his inheritance.

Disguised as Gopal, a novice steward, he navigates the unpredictable skies alongside a quirky crew.

Helly Shah plays Kajal Thakkar, an ambitious air hostess with dreams of marrying into wealth, unaware that her co-worker Gopal is the airline heir.

Aishwarya Sakhuja portrays Shilpa Srivastava, the stern head stewardess who ensures Gopal’s journey is anything but smooth.

The storyline promises a blend of high-altitude mishaps and situational humor, with the crew’s incompetence turning every flight into a spectacle of chaos.

Supporting the lead trio is an ensemble cast, including Gaurav Amlani as Anees Rizvi, Bhawsheel Sahni as Chanpreet ‘Touchy’ Chatwal, Rewati Chhetri as Liza Wangsu, Vishal Malhotra as Ranjeet Arora, and Tarranum Khan as Anu Arora Ahluwalia. Vivek Mushran appears as Satish Khurana, Goldie’s flamboyant ghostly father, and Rajesh Balwani plays Ferrero, his loyal aide. The show will also feature guest appearances by Kunal Karan Kapoor, Guddi Maruti, and Neelu Kohli.

Shehzad Shaikh, who essays Goldie/Gopal, expressed enthusiasm for the role, stating, “Goldie’s journey from a cushioned heir to a struggling steward is a turbulent ride of comedy, chaos, and self-discovery. An aviation-based sitcom is a rarity, and I’m grateful to lead such a novel concept.”

Helly Shah, returning to COLORS after four years, described her character Kajal as “ambitious and sharp,” adding, “Exploring comedy in this unconventional setting is a fantastic challenge.”

Aishwarya Sakhuja highlighted Shilpa’s complexity, noting, “She’s the boss everyone loves to hate, with layers and flaws that make her relatable. This unique setting pushes creative boundaries.”

Produced by Colors, Zyada Mat Udd aims to deliver a fresh take on situational comedy, blending relatable characters with an unexplored backdrop.