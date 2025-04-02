India's Got Latent: Comedian Apoorva Mukhija deletes all posts from Instagram

New Delhi: Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, one of the comics featured in the controversial episode of "India's Got Latent", has deleted all posts from her Instagram account.

Mukhija, known as The Rebel Kid on social media, deleted all the posts from her Instagram account on Tuesday. She has also stopped following anyone on Instagram but still has over three million followers.

In February, the social media personality served as one of the judges on fellow comic Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent". The show was embroiled in a major controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia made crude comments about parents and sex.

After Allahbadia's comments, multiple complaints were filed in Mumbai seeking action against him and other popular social media figures associated with the show, including Mukhija and Raina.

Makhija, who is also accused of making an objectionable comment during the YouTube show, had appeared before the Mumbai police in connection with the case.

The National Commission for Women also took serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by Allahbadia, Makhija, Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani on the show and summoned them as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra.

Allahbadia returned to social media last week. In a video message, the social media influencer said his podcast show "The Ranveer Show", will also return soon.