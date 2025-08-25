Comedian Reginald Carroll shot dead in Mississippi

Los Angeles, Aug 25 (PTI) American comedian Reginald 'Reggie' Carroll, known for his stand-up routines, has died at the age of 52 after a shooting in Mississippi.

Carroll was shot in Southaven on August 20, according to the Southaven Police Department where resuscitation methods on him failed.

The authorities put out a statement on social media according to the entertainment outlet PEOPLE. In their statement, the police announced that Carroll had succumbed to his injuries "One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts (are) with the family of Mr. Carroll... Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding," the police said on Saturday, August 23.

The investigation into the killing remains open.

Club Mobtown Comedy also paid tribute to the late comedian in an Instagram post which read, "Rest in power @comedianreggiecarroll, thank you for being one of the OGs who supported us early on. The Mobtown family and the Baltimore comedy community are very saddened by this loss of one of our city’s great talents. Sending our prayers to Reggie’s family." Carroll appeared in an episode of the famed live variety series "Showtime at the Apollo". He also appeared in an episode of "Moesha" spinoff "The Parkers on UPN", opposite Mo’Nique and Countess Vaughn. Carroll produced and appeared in 2023 standup special "Knockout Kings of Comedy" and starred in the 2022 TV movie "Rent & Go".

His stand-ups often included Mo'Nique.