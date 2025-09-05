Comedy feels most alive when shared with an audience: Sunil Grover ahead of Delhi show

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) “Comedy feels most alive when shared with an audience,” says comedian-actor Sunil Grover, who will return to the stage in the national capital with his new live show "Comedy Overload" at Talkatora Stadium on Saturday.

The event will feature two back-to-back performances at 2 pm and 7 pm, each lasting about 100 minutes.

"Comedy Overload" promises to blend his iconic personas with fresh acts, offering fans a “joyous celebration” of his comic talent.

Grover, best known for his much-loved characters Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati from "The Kapil Sharma Show", said his aim with "Comedy Overload" is to give Delhi audiences a “joyful evening".

"Performing live is always a special experience. Comedy feels most alive when shared with an audience, and with Comedy Overload, my goal is to give Delhi a joyful evening where people can forget their worries and simply enjoy the magic of laughter.

"I am performing in Delhi after 2 years. My past experience with Delhi people was truly overwhelming. I am looking forward to experiencing the same once again and I hope to deliver even better this time," the 47-year-old actor-comedian said in a statement.

Having entertained audiences in India and abroad for more than two decades, Grover is known for his observational humour and ability to bring relatable characters to life.

Tickets for the show are priced between Rs 999 and Rs 4,999 and are available exclusively on BookMyShow. PTI RB MAH RB RB