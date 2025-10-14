New Delhi: "Jassi Weds Jassi", featuring Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo, Rehmat Rattan and Ranvir Shorey, is set to be released in theatres on November 7, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Paran Bawa, the film is described as a “crazy, fun ride” bursting with colour, dhol beats and the nostalgic charm of the 1990s.

The film will also feature Sikandar Kher, Manu Rishi Chadha, Sudesh Lehri, and Grusha Kapoor. It is produced by Soma Singh Deo and Mazahir Abbas.

Bawa, who has previously assisted on films such as "Rang De Basanti", "Karthik Calling Karthik", and "Angrezi Medium", said "Jassi Weds Jassi" is "funny, emotional and something everyone will connect with".

"This film is pure madness in the best way possible! 'Jassi Weds Jassi' is a celebration of Punjabi warmth, love, and that beautiful, crazy energy that happens when too many Jassis come together. It’s funny, emotional, and something everyone will connect with," Bawa said in the statement.

Actor Harshh Vardhan Singh Deo, known for Jigariyaa, said playing one of the Jassis was “super entertaining”.

“The madness, the energy, the North Indian masti - everything about 'Jassi Weds Jassi' is pure fun! Can’t wait for audiences to experience it,” he added.

Producer Mazahir Abbas said the film was made with the intention of spreading smiles.

“We wanted to make something that makes people smile from start to finish. Jassi Weds Jassi is fun, desi, and full of heart - a film for the whole family,” he said.