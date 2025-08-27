Comedy series 'Deli Boys' to return for season two at Hulu

Los Angeles, Aug 27 (PTI) American streaming service Hulu has renewed its critically-acclaimed comedy series "Deli Boys" for a second season.

Starring actors Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh, and Poorna Jagannathan, the show is about two Pakistani-American brothers who lose everything after their millionaire father's death.

They are forced to reckon with their father's secret life of crime as they attempt to take up his mantle in the underworld. Jagannathan plays their father's close confidante.

In a statement, "Wednesday" actor Fred Armisen will join the sophomore season as a series regular.

Armisen will essay the role of a legendary gambling savant with an uncanny ability to read people like cards.

"His casino empire is global, but his crown jewel is in Philly. He is uniquely brilliant and deeply unhinged — a deadly combo if you cross him," the character description read.

"Deli Boys" is created by Abdullah Saeed and developed by Jenni Konner and Nora Silver under Jenni Konner Productions.

Michelle Nader, who served as showrunner in season one, is set to return as the showrunner and executive producer alongside Saeed, Konner, and Silver.

The show hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by 20th Television. PTI SMR SMR RB RB