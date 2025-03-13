Comedy series 'Overcompensating' to premiere on Prime Video in May

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) "Overcompensating", an upcoming college comedy executive produced by music sensation Charli XCX, will premiere on Prime Video on May 15, the streamer announced on Thursday. The OTT platform has shared first-look images from the show, which is created by and starring Benito Skinner. The series is produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios, a press release said.

"Overcompensating" follows the wild, chaotic journey of Benny (Skinner), a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen, a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs.

"With guidance from Benny’s older sister and her campus-legend boyfriend, Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavoured vodka, and fake IDs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are," read the official plotline.

The show also features Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah.

Recurring guest stars include Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber, Julia Shiplett, Tommy Do, Alexandra Beaton, Claire Qute, Elias Azimi and Maddie Phillips.

Scott King serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, and Ali Goodwin executive produce for Strong Baby.