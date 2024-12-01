Comic Con India: Delhi's biggest pop-cultural carnival set to return on December 6

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) One of the most epic celebrations of anime, comics and fandom returns for its upcoming edition in Delhi as Comic Con India gears up for an unforgettable three-days of pop-culture celebration, starting December 6 here.

To be held at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds in Okhla, the 12th edition of the gala promises a grand celebration of comics, fostering a sense of belonging among fans who find solace and joy in these imaginative realms.

The event will feature a diverse line-up of publishing houses and Indian artists, including Indusverse, Yali Dreams Creations, Prasad Bhat, Holy Cow Entertainment, Bakarmax along with international artists bestselling author Ryan North and Eisner Award-winning artist Jason Loo.

"This year’s event is our biggest step forward yet, thanks to our collaboration with NODWIN Gaming, bringing the biggest experiences in pop-culture and gaming for every attendee.

“But none of this would have been possible without the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way. To each of them, this celebration is as much theirs as it is ours,” Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India, said in a statement.

Like in previous editions, one of the highlights of the event will be 'The Gaming Arena', featuring exciting gaming experiences, VR (virtual reality) as well as multiple tournaments for fans to participate in.

Besides, the comic convention will also showcase the best comics, toys, apparel, accessories and more on sale.

Popular stand-up comedians Ravi Gupta, Rohan Joshi, Ashish Solanki, Pranav Sharma, as well as the beloved M.A.D. artist Rob will be among the artists performing at the Delhi Comic Con.

Hip-hop artist Fotty Seven will also perform on the occasion.

The event, concluding on December 8, will also see every attendee receive an issue of Radiant Black by Image Comics along with a commemorative Comic Con India Bag as a special token upon entry.

The passes for Delhi Comic Con 2024 are available at Insider.in and on the Comic Con India website. PTI MG RDS RDS