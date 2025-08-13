Comic Con India to kick off from October 31 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 13th edition of Comic Con India will kick off in Hyderabad from October 31 and will host some of the biggest names in popular culture.

Every year, Comic Con India unites fandoms across the country for a celebration of comics, cosplay, gaming, films, TV, anime, merchandise, and more.

Fans in Hyderabad can look forward to meeting their favourite international guests, exclusive stand up comedy and music performances, immersive fan zones, and some of India’s best cosplayers joining the season till November 2.

“Hyderabad has rapidly evolved into one of India’s most dynamic cultural and creative hubs. With its booming tech industry, a young and enthusiastic fanbase, and having a growing appetite for global pop culture, the city is the perfect launchpad for Comic Con India’s grand 2025-2026 season. We hope to see massive engagement in Hyderabad as we kick start our biggest season yet,” Shefali Johnson, CEO, Comic Con India, said in a statement.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming said they are bringing the best line-up of celebrities and guests to each city.

"We are also creating deeper, more immersive experiences for fans across India. From global pop culture icons to India’s most passionate cosplay community, from thrilling esports battles to exclusive panels and launches, Comic Con India 2025-2026 will truly be a celebration of everything that falls under the pop culture they love,” Rathee added.

Last year Hyderabad Comic Con 2024 drew a record-breaking 40,000 plus attendees. The Comic Con weekend this year will also feature vibrant cosplay competitions, live music performances, and exclusive meet-and-greets with some of the country’s top content creators.