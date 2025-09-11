Complaint lodged against actor Kiran Mane over social media post

Nashik (Maharashtra), Sep 11 (PTI) A local BJP leader has lodged a complaint against Marathi actor Kiran Mane over an alleged objectionable Facebook post.

Sagar Shelar, Nashik city chief of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, also claimed in the complaint filed at the cyber police station that the social media post challenges the democratic system of India, and can create hatred in society.

Mane's post, shared on September 9, refers to the situation in Nepal but does not name any person.

No First Information Report has been registered in this regard yet, the city police said. PTI COR KRK