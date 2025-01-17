Advertisment
'Complete harassment of art': Kangana on SGPC protest against Emergency movie

Shailesh Khanduri
New Delhi: Actor Kangana Ranaut lashed out at certain groups leading protests across Punjab demanding a ban on her film 'Emergency', which was released on Friday.

The actor claimed that screenings of 'Emergency' are being blocked in various cities in Punjab.

Ranaut, in a post on X, said "I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh I have closely observed and followed Sikh religion. This is a complete lie and propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film #Emergency"

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday held protests outside cinemas at many places in Punjab against the release of Kangana Ranaut's "Emergency" resulting in the film not being released in most places.

The film, which sees Ranaut playing the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, focuses on 21 months of Emergency from 1975 to 1977. The political drama, in controversy over its censor certificate and allegations that it misrepresents the Sikh community, was released across the country on Friday after several delays.

Many cinemas in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda did not screen the movie. Police force was deployed outside the malls and cinemas in the state.

In Amritsar, for instance, protesters were seen carrying black flags and placards saying "Emergency should be banned" and "Boycott Emergency movie".

