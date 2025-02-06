Composer OAFF of 'Gehraiyaan' fame releases debut indie album 'Between Flowers'

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Music composer and producer Kabeer Kathpalia, better known by his stage name OAFF, on Thursday launched his debut independent album titled "Between Flowers".

OAFF, whose credits include soundtracks of films such as "Gehraiyaan", "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan", and season two of web series "Bandish Bandits", has married distinct electronica sound with Indian classical and folk melodies in his latest offering.

According to a press release, the nine-track album features singers such as Sid Sriram, Divyam Sodhi, Amira Gill, and Vidhya Gopal.

OAFF said "Between Flowers" is a deeply personal project.

"Last year was a storm of emotions. I said goodbye to two grandparents, standing at the edge of lives well-lived, learning what it means to let go. But in the same breath, I said yes to love, to a lifelong beginning, as I married the person who makes my heart feel full. Between those two moments – loss and love – I found myself reaching for something to anchor me, something to help make sense of it all.

"I started asking questions: Who am I, truly? What does it mean to create, to share my voice, to feel alive? This album, 'Between Flowers', grew from that journey – a space where grief and joy, endings and beginnings, coexist. It's my attempt to hold those contradictions, to find meaning in them, and maybe, just maybe, to answer the questions that have followed me like shadows. I hope it offers you something, too," the producer said in a statement.

The album is now available for listening across leading streaming platforms.