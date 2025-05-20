Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5': Can't believe this

Los Angeles, May 20 (PTI) Comedian and host Conan O'Brien has become the latest addition to the star cast of "Toy Story 5".

Written and directed by Andrew Stanton, who worked as a writer on the previous four films, "Toy Story 5" is produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Disney.

O'Brien will voice the character of Smarty Pants in the film. His team shared a video post on the Instagram handle on Monday, where the actor confirmed the news.

"I have got big news, I am going to be in 'Toy Story 5'. Isn't that crazy? Legendary franchise. These films are amazing. I can't believe this," he is heard saying in the video.

He said he initially wanted to play the role of Woody or Buzz until he was introduced to his character.

"But anyway, then they showed me this new character, Smarty Pants. It’s the best character of them all. I far prefer this character. I don’t even wanna play Woody or Buzz anymore, even if they beg me. I’m Smarty Pants; I love this," he added.

"Toy Story 5" is slated to release in US theatres on June 19, 2026. PTI ATR ATR ATR