Conan O’Brien set to host 2025 Oscars

New Delhi: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that legendary comedian and television host Conan O’Brien will take the stage as the host for the 97th Academy Awards.

Scheduled for March 2, 2025, this will mark O’Brien's first time hosting the prestigious event, promising a night filled with his signature humor and wit.

Known for his lengthy tenure on "Late Night with Conan O’Brien" and "Conan," O’Brien has built a reputation for his unique comedic style, characterised by both self-deprecation and sharp, observational humor.

The decision to choose O’Brien follows a hiatus by previous host Jimmy Kimmel, who has hosted the Oscars in recent years.

The Academy seems to be looking for a fresh perspective to rejuvenate interest in the ceremony, which has sometimes struggled with declining viewership in the past.

O’Brien's global fanbase, cultivated through his travels for the series "Conan O’Brien Must Go" and his popular podcast "Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend," might just bring a new audience to the Oscars.

His humor, often described as intelligent yet absurd, could offer a refreshing contrast to the ceremony's usual formalities.

Conan O’Brien is officially your 97th Oscars host!



Tune into the biggest night in Hollywood on Sunday, March 2nd at 7e/4p, LIVE on @ABCNetwork! #Oscars @TeamCoco @ConanOBrien pic.twitter.com/ZpsGM9LEIq — The Academy (@TheAcademy) November 15, 2024

"The Oscars are not just about the films but celebrating the art of storytelling," said a spokesperson for The Academy. "Conan's approach to comedy, his love for cinema, and his ability to connect with people from all walks of life make him an ideal host for this celebration."

The 97th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC, with O’Brien's hosting debut anticipated to be one of the highlights of the evening, aiming to blend the glamour of Hollywood with his distinctive brand of comedy.