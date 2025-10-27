Connie Britton engaged to producer David Windsor

Los Angeles, Oct 27 (PTI) "The White Lotus" star Connie Britton is engaged to producer and longtime partner David Windsor after six years of dating.

The couple was spotted at LAX Airport in Los Angeles recently and Britton was wearing a ring on her left-hand ring finger, reported People magazine.

In March, Britton, also known for "Nashville" and "The West Wing", opened up about her relationship with Windsor in an interview with Parade.

"What I was really looking for was a partnership where there's constant growth, on both sides, and a sort of deepening of each other... I found somebody who I can walk on a journey with that is going to be constantly ever-changing," she said.

During a 2023 appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Britton shared that she and Windsor were set up at a friend's 50th birthday party in late 2019. Britton was earlier married to John Britton but the couple separated in 1995.

Also known for her memorable roles in "Friday Night Lights" and Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story", the actor was most recently seen in the 2025 films "The Family McMullen" and "The Life List". PTI SMR SMR BK BK