Considering taking up more comedy films after doing 'Aankh Micholi': Mrunal Thakur

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Actor Mrunal Thakur says she is looking forward to featuring in more comedies after her "Aankh Micholi" director Umesh Shukla praised her comic timing in the upcoming film.

The film marks the first comedy for the actor, who has mostly starred in dramatic roles in movies such as "Love Sonia", "Super 30", "Batla House", and "Sita Ramam".

In the light-hearted family comedy, she plays a young woman, Paro, who suffers from night-blindness and her family is trying to get her married by hiding the condition.

"There are festivities around. It's the best time for the film to release because we desperately needed a comedy to watch with our family and friends. It's my first comedy film in my career.

"The best compliment I have got from Umesh sir is that my (comic) timing is good and I should consider more comedy films, which I am. I really want to entertain my audience and make them laugh because not many comedy films are being made that we can watch with our families," Thakur told PTI in an interview.

"Aankh Micholi", also starring Paresh Rawal, Abhimanyu, Sharman Joshi and Divya Dutta, will hit the screens on November 3.

According to the official synopsis, the film is set around an Indian wedding and showcases the "madness of two mismatched families and their crazy shenanigans".

Working with Rawal, known for his impeccable timing in films such as "Hera Pheri", "Malamaal Weekly", and "Andaz Apna Apna", was like going to comedy school, added Thakur.

"The only fact is that I got paid to be in this school. Every scene there was a learning process. Every day, Abhimanyu and I were learning something because we were new to this genre.

"We would always stick to the lines. What I learnt from Paresh ji is that you don't have to rote learn the lines. You just have to be in the flow and be impromptu. If you're not alert, somebody else will take away (the scene)," she said.

The 31-year-old actor said she likes clean and quirky comedies.

"I don't like comedies where people insult each other based on their physical appearance. I don't think I can take insults really well. I won't laugh, I'll end up saying something crazy. I like clean comedy, not the WhatsApp jokes. I don't get dark humour, sometimes. I'm a tubelight in that kind of a case. I prefer light comedy. I don't understand political satire, so I often ask people how is it a comedy?" she said.

"I love Govinda, his timing, his films. One of my all-time favourite comedy films is 'Andaz Apna Apna'. You name the comedy and there is Paresh ji. 'Hera Pheri' is another one, his character, Baburao, is my favourite," Thakur said.

The cast also includes Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz. The movie is written by Jitendra Parmar.

It is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Shukla and Ashish Wagh's Merry Go Round Studios. PTI RDS RDS BK BK