Consumer forum stays construction of Sunny Leone's restaurant-cum-bar in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) A consumer forum in Uttar Pradesh has stayed the construction of actress Sunny Leone's restaurant-cum-bar here, saying the "unauthorised activity" creates a "permanent nuisance" for the residents and poses a security threat to the neighbouring high court premises and the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Chairperson of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Justice Ashok Kumar was "particularly alarmed" by the allotment of the society's community centre to a commercial establishment - the bar and restaurant named "Chica Loca by Sunny Leone".

"The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Uttar Pradesh in a landmark judicial pronouncement, has come down heavily on Experion Developers Pvt Ltd for carrying out illegal constructions and engaging in activities that threaten the privacy and security of prominent institutions such as the Honourable High Court, Lucknow bench and the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan," a statement issued by the commission on Thursday said.

It said the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan hosts high-profile national and state events attended by dignitaries including the President and Prime Minister.

The complaint was filed by Lucknow resident Prema Sinha, represented by counsels Manu Dixit and Saurabh Singh.

Justice Kumar also expressed dismay at the Lucknow Development Authority's approval of such a controversial project and change in the sanctioned map, which is in "utter violation" of provisions of the RERA Act and Uttar Pradesh Apartment (Promotion of Construction, Ownership and Maintenance) Act, 2010, but also flouts the fire safety norms and Environmental Assessment Report.

The commission also directed "immediate cessation of any construction in violation of the sanctioned plan", and "restoration of encroached areas, particularly spaces meant for senior citizens and children".

It directed submission of an undertaking by the developers within seven days, ensuring strict compliance of the court's order.

"Non-compliance would result in demolition orders for the unauthorised structures such as obstruction on the pathway for fire tenders and fire exits," it said.

Justice Kumar also directed the complainant to serve a copy of the order to the Vice-Chairman and Secretary of the Lucknow Development Authority, mandating them to enforce the directives.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 19, with a warning that failure to comply with the orders would invite stringent legal consequences, the statement said. PTI NAV ZMN