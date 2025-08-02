'Coolie', featuring Rajinikanth, to hit big screen on August 14

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Rajinikanth-starrer "Coolie" is set to release in worldwide theatres on August 14, the makers announced on Saturday.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for helming the projects such as “Kaithi”, “Master” and “Vikram”, has directed the film. It is backed by production house Sun Pictures.

The upcoming film, which also stars Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna, promises a "barrel-blazing action sequences, volcanic confrontations, whistle-worthy monologues, and explosive visuals," according to a press release.

The makers released the trailer of the film on Saturday evening on its X handle and confirmed the release date in the caption.

"Deva Countdown Starts! The most-anticipated #CoolieTrailer is out now! https://youtu.be/qeVfT2iLiu0. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th," read the caption of the post.

“Coolie”, which marks Rajinikanth’s 171st film, also features Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan, in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

Rajinikanth's last film is "Vettaiyan". Released in October 2024, the film was directed by T J Gnanavel and also starred Manju Warrier and Ritika Singh.