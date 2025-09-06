Corey Hendrix, Ahmad Ferguson join 'Moses the Black'

Los Angeles, Sep 6 (PTI) "The Bear" actor Corey Hendrix and Ahmad Ferguson of "The Chi" fame are set to feature in the drama film "Moses the Black".

Written and directed by Yelena Popovic, the film also stars the previously announced cast comprising Omar Epps, Wiz Khalifa, Quavo and Chukwudi Iwuji.

The filming is set to begin next week.

The film revolves around a gangster in modern-day Chicago, and is inspired by the repentance story of the fifth-century saint of the same name, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

It features Epps in the role of Chicago gang leader and lead character Malik, with Khalifa as 2wo-3ree, the confident and volatile leader of Malik’s young crew. Iwuji stars as St Moses the Black in the film.

Hendrix made his debut with "Get a Job" in 2010 and is also known for his role in the 2014 drama series "Fargo", where he essayed the role of Omie Sparkman.

Ferguson portrayed Bakari in "The Chi". He has also been a part of projects such as "Chicago Fire" and "Power Book IV: Force".